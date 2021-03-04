Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $22.04 on Monday. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

