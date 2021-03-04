Profund Advisors LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,259,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 73,122 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

