ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,052 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

