ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.63 and a 200-day moving average of $204.19. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

