ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,105 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

