ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,276 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 25.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 786.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

NYSE RHI opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

