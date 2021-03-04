Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huami were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huami in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Huami stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Huami Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

