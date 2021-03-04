Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 3.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 55.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,827 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 42.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 29.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

