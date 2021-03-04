New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 163,616 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,616 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after buying an additional 2,639,391 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,824,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after buying an additional 1,885,495 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,527,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,817,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

