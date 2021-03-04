Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,384 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $187.77 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $222.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

