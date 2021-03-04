Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $20,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 40.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after buying an additional 558,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,506,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

