Sei Investments Co. Sells 341,173 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,173 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Hostess Brands worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,829,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,740 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $14,796,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after acquiring an additional 881,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after acquiring an additional 390,163 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,517 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

