Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,740 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Steelcase worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,040,000 after buying an additional 384,474 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,661,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,459,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 1,252,350 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Steelcase by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,901,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,553,000 after buying an additional 75,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 39.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 392,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.