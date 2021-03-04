Sei Investments Co. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CODI stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

