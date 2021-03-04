Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $154.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $146.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 276.06 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,803 shares of company stock valued at $22,995,433 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,181,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,337,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

