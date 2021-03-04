Morgan Stanley Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $105.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.

NASDAQ MU opened at $89.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

