L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock also gained following the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines continued to rise year over year. Although sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings beat the same. Strength at Bath & Body Works segment and improved performance at Victoria’s Secret drove the results. Notably, the company provided an upbeat earnings view for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Lower promotional activity, better merchandise assortment and growth in the direct channel have been helping the company navigate through the pandemic-hit environment. Markedly, the company remains on track with its profit improvement plan and is also working toward the separation of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret units.”

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

LB opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in L Brands by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 1,162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176,764 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in L Brands by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in L Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in L Brands by 386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

