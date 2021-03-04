Craig Hallum Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $215.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $163.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.06.

FIVN opened at $174.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.99 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,774.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,059 shares of company stock valued at $13,819,034 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

