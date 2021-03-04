1,341 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.63.

IAC stock opened at $238.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

