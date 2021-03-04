VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

MOAT stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89.

