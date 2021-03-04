CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $109.28 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

