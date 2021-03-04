Royce & Associates LP Purchases 32,829 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTMN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,646,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

PTMN opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

PTMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

