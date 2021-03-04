Wealthsimple US Ltd. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,005.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,231.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,204.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

