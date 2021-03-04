Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $223.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $233.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

