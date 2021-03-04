Profund Advisors LLC Buys 216 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 71,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Shares of SUI opened at $149.49 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $172.26. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

