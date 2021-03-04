Profund Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,101 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $66.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.