Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

