CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $791,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

