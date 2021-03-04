CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,053 shares of company stock worth $2,574,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $60.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.