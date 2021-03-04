Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after acquiring an additional 314,097 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Terex by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

