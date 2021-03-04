Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $122.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

