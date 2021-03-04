Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $470,800.00.
NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $668.66 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.99.
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile
ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.
