Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $470,800.00.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $668.66 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 111,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.