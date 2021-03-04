Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $249,500.16 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.71 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.