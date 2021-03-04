Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt Acquires 5,400 Shares

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,526.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 151,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,506.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $245.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.88. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $38.52.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

