BlackRock Inc. Sells 114,398 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,110,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Energizer worth $215,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

ENR opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

