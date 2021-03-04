Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,022.67 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,236.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,030.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $956.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,983 shares of company stock worth $31,111,634. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $108,176,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

