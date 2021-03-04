The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GPS stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

