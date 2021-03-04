Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to “Buy”

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,463,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,090.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,686. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $19,687,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tennant (TNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.