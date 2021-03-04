FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.28. Approximately 1,133,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 467,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in FormFactor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

