Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Down 5.6%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.41. 1,175,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,318,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $609.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $1,510,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

