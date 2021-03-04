Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Short Interest Up 239.5% in February

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 382,300 shares, a growth of 239.5% from the January 28th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BFARF opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins in North America. It operates through Backbone and Volta segments. The Backbone segment owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

