Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 187.2% in February

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 187.2% from the January 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVVIY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AVVIY stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

