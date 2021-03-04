CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USEP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $280,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64.

