CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $378.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $402.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.83.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

