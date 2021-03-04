Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLP opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

