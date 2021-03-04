Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $20,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,604,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,207,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 204,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,304,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $370.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.35. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $413.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

