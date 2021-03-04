Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 317,105 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 1,049.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,105 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $17,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

