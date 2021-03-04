Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Sonoco Products worth $17,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 286.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after buying an additional 88,667 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

