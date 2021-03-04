Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,752 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pentair by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,676,000 after purchasing an additional 383,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.