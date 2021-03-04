DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $11.50

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

